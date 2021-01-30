Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $84.96. 7,350,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,939. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

