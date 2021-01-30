Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $257.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.45.

