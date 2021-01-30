Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 325,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

