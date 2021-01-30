Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,468.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

