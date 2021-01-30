Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $340.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $354.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

