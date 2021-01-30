Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Holdings Cut by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 2.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $710,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,314. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $167.77.

