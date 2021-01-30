Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Decreased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

