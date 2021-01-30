Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the December 31st total of 785,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BNDX stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

