Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.