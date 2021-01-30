Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,315,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

