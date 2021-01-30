Vanilla Network Trading 26.4% Lower This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $99,654.49 and approximately $70,069.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

