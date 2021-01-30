Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE VAR opened at $175.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.