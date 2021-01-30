Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.17

Shares of Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.17 and traded as high as $117.40. Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) shares last traded at $116.80, with a volume of 772,513 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.17. The company has a market capitalization of £696.08 million and a P/E ratio of -97.33.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

