Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) (LON:VED) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) (LON:VED) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $838.00. Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) shares last traded at $832.60, with a volume of 162,101 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.60.

About Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) (LON:VED)

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

