Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Lifted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $276.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.