Veil (VEIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,638.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Veil has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $65,638.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,839.65 or 0.99909224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.49 or 0.00960985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00307960 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00182844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00030498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

