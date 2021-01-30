Velas Price Tops $0.0397 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $83.64 million and $1.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

