Veles Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,723.78 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Veles has a total market cap of $52,723.78 and $39,270.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,747 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,764 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

