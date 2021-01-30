Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 24,767 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

