Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 4,549 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

