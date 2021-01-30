Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.