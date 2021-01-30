Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 5,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

