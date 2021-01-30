Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 83,280 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 800.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.23 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

