Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

