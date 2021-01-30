Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 63,288 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.