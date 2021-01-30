Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 363.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

