Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $245.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

