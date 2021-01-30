Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 314.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

