Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 374.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $138.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

