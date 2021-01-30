Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.