Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49.

