Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Premier Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.