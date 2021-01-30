Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 374,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

