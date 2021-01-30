Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 15,334 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

