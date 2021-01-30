Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 24,428 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 240.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in The Kroger by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 45.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 551,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 110,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $18.00 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $72.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 208.70%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

