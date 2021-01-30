Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 4,407 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 98,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $113,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

