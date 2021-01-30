Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 8,097 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 176,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

