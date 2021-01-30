Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of XPEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $218,678.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,745,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,936,403. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

