Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,479 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

