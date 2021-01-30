Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,095 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 446.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

