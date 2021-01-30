Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.