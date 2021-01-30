Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 166.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

