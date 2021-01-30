Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 163.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,523 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.