Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 205.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

