Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

