Venus Price Up 36% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Venus has a total market cap of $67.19 million and $4.45 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00024058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,223.70 or 0.99965065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,158,006 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

