Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 34,164 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

