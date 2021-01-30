VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.11

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and traded as low as $34.79. VEREIT shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 2,348,318 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

