VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $357,999.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $357,999.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,398,911 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

