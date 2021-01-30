VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $400,761.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $400,761.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,997.39 or 1.00133840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00023628 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,399,410 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

